'A test for Pat': Ponting sheds light on his 'Cummins might've to re-think' off-air remark

As the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia has started the cricket world seemed to have moved past the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal that took place on the fifth and final day of the Lord's Test. The wicket produced contrasting opinions from both camps which even reinvigorated the "spirit of the game" debate. While it is a bygone now, former England captain Nasser Hussain has provided a major revelation that brings forward what Ricky Ponting had said about the controversial decision off-air.

What caused the stir?

It was the 52nd over England's 2nd innings. On the last ball of the 52nd over, Jonny Bairstow ducked one of Cameron Green, and the wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball after collecting it. The throw met the intended target, and hence the controversy ensued as Bairstow had no knowledge that the ball was still in play. The 3rd umpire gave the decision as out and Pat Cummins was referred by the on-field officials on whether he would like to overturn the decision, as a move which is touted in the best interest of the spirit of the game. Cummins did not accept the proposal and Bairstow had to make the long way back.

Ricky Ponting on the controversial episode

Now as the matter has lost the blaze, Nasser Hussain has revealed what former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had said about the episode. In a one-to-one interview Hussain made Ponting address the dismissal of Bairstow and in the process brought out what transpired in the comm box.

"And what did you think of that controversial Bairstow dismissal? You said off-air when it happened that Pat Cummins might have to re-think his appeal," Hussain said during his interview with Ponting for The Daily Mail.

Ponting, however, clarified his comment by saying that he was more eager to see what Cummins would do in that situation.

"I just thought it would be a test for Pat. I didn't think he had to withdraw the appeal, that's for sure. The more clarification we've had about the decision, the more we know the correct call was made. It has gone down as a stumping, not a run-out. That's all you need to know. Jonny did the wrong thing and he's paid for it by losing his wicket in an Ashes Test. It's as simple as that," Ponting replied.

Speaking on Carey, who orchestrated Bairstow's dismissal, Ponting threw his weight behind the Australia keeper, saying that it's his job to take catches and make stumpings.

"What I would say is Alex Carey is a keeper and his job is to take catches and make stumpings. The funny thing is, if you watch the replay, Jonny is still in his crease when Carey throws the ball so Australia must have been expecting it," the former Australia captain added.

While the incident is a thing of the past, it will be etched in the memories of cricket fans because of its unusual nature. Moreover, it will emerge again whenever something similar of the sort takes place on the cricket pitch.