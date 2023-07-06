'Going To Make Australia Work': AB De Villiers Feels England Are Still Alive In Ashes 2023

Ashes 2023: England have a tough task to cut out as they are taking on Australia in the third Test at Headingley. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five match Test series. This could prove to be a very pivotal game as Australia could seal the series with a victory in this Test.

3 things you need to know

England are yet to win an Ashes series since 2015

before this series, Australia defeated India to win the World Test Championship

This Ashes series also kickstarted the new WTC cycle

Former South African batsman backs England in the ongoing Ashes

England's 'Bazball' seems to be under severe threat as their ploy to indulge Australia through their aggressive approach has failed so far. Despite Ben Stokes' heroics in the last match the Three Lions are currently trailing in the series and need to put up a valiant display if they are to get a favourable outcome from this series.

Read More: ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score

Former South African international AB de Villiers too echoed the same as he believes England are still in the game and Australians won't have it easy in the remaining matches. He wrote on Twitter, "Gotta say, Eng looking hungry. I don’t think this series is done yet. They’re gonna make Aus work for it #Ashes2023."

Gotta say, Eng looking hungry. I don’t think this series is done yet. They’re gonna make Aus work for it #Ashes2023 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 6, 2023

Mitchell Marsh destroyed the English bowling lineup

Australia did have a positive start as Mitchell Marsh struck his third Test hundred after getting a callup to the team.

Marsh batted with unfettered aggression after his reprieve, flaying 17 fours and four sixes as he racked up 118 at exactly a run a ball.

The pain finally stopped for England in the last over before the break, Woakes getting Marsh when an inside edge looped to Zak Crawley via the thigh pad. But significant damage had already been done. Mark Wood was the peak of the bowlers as the speedster wreak havoc in the Australian batting lineup as he registered a five-fer which also included the prized wicket of Usman Khawaja.

Read More: Ashes 2023: Mitchell Marsh announces return to Test cricket in style, gives England the taste of 'Bazball'

England dictated terms in the first session, Mark Wood turning in an electrifying burst of breakneck speed to whip up the Leeds crowd and Stuart Broad striking twice, but ultimately their hands let them down.

With inputs from AP News