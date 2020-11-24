Aakash Chopra Goes Back In Time As He Relives India's Historic Win At Eden Gardens In 2001

India will be locking horns with Australia in a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 17. Ahead of the high-voltage series, Aakash Chopra has decided to go back in time and relive Team India's emphatic win at the iconic Eden Gardens in March 2001. Prior to that famous contest, India had lost the opening Test in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

When India did the unthinkable

"After registering 16 successive Test wins, Australia landed in India to continue their splendid run. India were a weak side for the Steven Waugh-led side and they were on the verge to register their 17th win. They were creating new records but, the Aussies could not register a series win on Indian soil since 1969", said Chopra in a video that was posted by him on his official Facebook page.

Talking about that historic Test match, the former Indian opener also heaped praise on Harbhajan Singh for his hat-trick in the first innings and then lauded Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman's 'Never-say-die' attitude.

India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

"When the fans and cricket pundits had written off the Indian team, out came VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid to fight against all odds. They challenged Australia with a partnership of 376 runs as the hosts set a target of 384 runs for Waugh & Co. to complete a series win. 'Bhajji' once again rolled his arms over as the then world champions were outclassed", he added.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. By the virtue of this win, India became the third nation after England ( twice in 1981 & 1984) to win a Test after follow-on was enforced. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the next game at Chennai to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

