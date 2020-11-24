BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Confirms India Will Be Hosting England For 5 T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year.

"England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, it is easy to have bilaterals as there are just two teams, we have to keep assessing the situation, a lot of people are talking about the second COVID wave, we have to be careful," said Ganguly during a virtual press conference organised by Livingguard AG.

While there have been talks on Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England, the complete itinerary hasn't been announced yet. As of now, England are expected to tour India from January-March 2021.

The five-match T20I series will help the Men In Blue with their preparations for the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that they will be hosting in October-November next year.

At the same time, Ganguly also said that they will try their level best to host the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

"We are trying to have the next IPL in India, it's a tournament for India, I always tell people that they need to be here to see what IPL means to India."

England will also be hosting India in five-match Test series

While India is scheduled to host England in a four-match Test series, the Virat Kohli-led side will be visiting England for a five-match series later in the year. The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge on August 4. This was officially confirmed by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on their official Twitter handle last week.

"The Test series against India is due to conclude the Men's international summer, with Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford," said ECB in an official statement.

Team India are currently in Australia for an all-format bilateral series that will be played from November 27 to January 17. The two-month gruelling bilateral series includes three One Day Internationals that will be followed by as many T20Is and will conclude with the four-match Test series for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(With ANI Inputs)

