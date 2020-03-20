Aakash Chopra Hails Nirbhaya Convicts' Execution, But Also Makes Strong Statement

Aakash Chopra came forward and hailed the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. Seven years and three months later, on March 20, 2020, the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

'Should've been a lot quicker': Aakash Chopra

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chopra wrote that justice has finally been served but it should have been a lot quicker though.

Convicts hanged at Tihar jail

A guard team of no less than 10 constable, wardens, and two head constables, head wardens or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

