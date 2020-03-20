'Justice Delayed But Not Denied': Saina Nehwal Lauds Execution Of Nirbhaya's Convicts

Saina Nehwal came forward and hailed the hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case. Seven years and three months after, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

'Justice delayed but not denied': Saina Nehwal

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Saina Nehwal wrote that Nirbhaya's soul will finally rest in peace after seven years. The 2012 Olympic bronze medal-winning shuttler also added that even though justice has been delayed, it has not been denied. The badminton sensation saluted Nirbhaya's mother who had bravely fought this battle.

After 7 years her soul will finally rest in peace. Justice delayed but not denied. Salute to the mother who fought bravely throughout this time. #nirbhayagetsjustice #NirbhayaHasWon — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 20, 2020

Convicts hanged at Tihar jail

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

