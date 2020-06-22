Aakash Chopra Reveals Why KL Rahul Should Not Be Allowed To Keep Wickets In Test Cricket

Aakash Chopra has said that KL Rahul should not be allowed to don the gloves in the game's longest format. Rahul has been Team India's makeshift wicket-keeper after regular stumper Rishabh Pant had suffered a concussion during the home bilateral ODI series against five-time world champions Australia earlier this year. He had also kept wickets for India during the away limited-overs series in New Zealand that followed.

'He will have to wait': Aakash Chopra

“You can do anything but don’t do it. Wicketkeeping in Test cricket is a very specialised job, you have to be there for over 100 overs. You can ask Sandeep Sharma. Kiran More dropped a catch off Sandeep Sharma’s bowling and he went on to score 333 runs. If you drop catches and miss stumping it can become a huge issue in Test cricket. Makeshift wicketkeepers in Test is a no”, said Chopra while interacting on his official Youtube channel. “He is a versatile batsman and can bat anywhere. There is no place in the opening slot. There is no place in the middle-order also. There is that place for wicketkeeping slot only but why would you not play Wriddhiman Saha, what wrong has he done? Why will you not play Rishabh Pant? I think KL Rahul will have to wait for now”, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

Coming back to cricket, the 28-year-old Karnataka batsman was all set to lead the 2014 finalists Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Team India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

