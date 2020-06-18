ICC Trolled By Indian Fans For Posting On Pakistan's Champions Trophy 2017 Triumph

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted on Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 win over arch-rivals India on this very day three years ago. Pakistan, who were the eighth-ranked ODI team then overcame all odds to beat the then reigning champions India in the tournament-decider at the Oval by a mammoth 180 runs. Pak had earlier lost to India in the group stages by a whopping 124 runs.

'Fluke win'

No sooner did the ICC post about Sarfaraz & Co.'s remarkable win, Indian fans came forward and trolled ICC as well as the Men In Green by saying that it was a fluke win. Here are a few of the reactions:

When Pakistan won their maiden Champions Trophy title

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. His decision seemed to alright for a while as Pakistan were off to a slow start. However, the turning point of the match came when Fakhar Zaman got a reprieve after he was caught behind by MS Dhoni off Jasprit Bumrah only to learn that he had over-stepped. Zaman made full use of this opportunity as he scored a splendid 114 and the Men In Green posted a stiff total of 338 on the board after 50 overs.

Chasing a huge target of 339 to retain their title, the Men In Blue's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as India never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158. Even though Hardik Pandya played a valiant knock of 76 where he had hit leg-spinner Shadab Khan for three consecutive sixes, the match as a contest was already over by then after the Virat Kohli-led side were reduced to 72/6.

