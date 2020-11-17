Aakash Chopra Opines Aaron Finch Was Bangalore's 'biggest Disappointment' In IPL 2020

Undermining Aaron Finch's addition to Virat Kohli & Co. in the IPL 2020, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra remarked that the Australian skipper was Bangalore's 'biggest disappointment'. Chopra added that the franchise had placed huge stakes on the Australian opener and he could not deliver what was expected of him. After playing for seven franchises, Bangalore brought in Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crores, in a bid to add firepower to their top-order already comprising of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

“Aaron Finch was the biggest disappointment for RCB this season. They had put huge stakes on him and stuck with him for a long time as well. You expect the Finch hitting from him.” Aakash Chopra said in a video.

'The form was not seen'

Drawing comparison with Moeen Ali, Chopra also highlighted that Finch was provided with several chances. "He got a whole lot of chances to bat. So no one can say that he played in this team and was not given the chances. You can say that for Moeen Ali, that he was in and out of the team but Aaron Finch played all the matches, I mean he played 10-12 matches at the start.” Chopra added.

Off the 12 matches that Finch played, he managed to score only 268 runs at an average of 22.33. The Australia skipper's highest score in this season was 52 runs - which was his only half-century. Finch was dropped later on to bring Josh Phillipe to open along with Devdutt Padikkal. Elaborating on Finch's role, Chopra opined that performances like KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock or even Mayank Agarwal-like were expected off Aaron Finch.

“But the form was not seen at all. Neither the form was seen nor the runs. He was even dropped at the end and then brought back again because Joshua Philippe did not do a great job either. But you had more expectations from Aaron Finch. Because imagine if Devdutt Padikkal was playing well from one side and Aaron Finch had been playing well, then the pressure and responsibility would have been less on Virat and AB de Villiers.” Aakash Chopra said.

