MS Dhoni Should NOT Be Retained In Dream11 IPL 2021 Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra

Dream11 IPL franchise and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai team had a poor outing in the 2020 season. The Chennai-based team ended the tournament at the seventh spot, collecting only 12 points from their 14 matches. This was also the first time that Chennai failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Seeing Chennai’s dismissal performances, former India batsman-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has his say on the situation. Aakash Chopra shared how he feels Chennai should opt against retaining MS Dhoni as there might be a mega auction happening before the Dream11 IPL 2021.

"The fact that we are finishing on an up is testament to the players more than anything that they were so committed to respecting the jersey and the franchise..." Chief @SPFleming7 at our season ender press conference. 🦁💛 #WeShallPlayOn #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/vAO3ijCUDN — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 2, 2020

In his YouTube video, Aakash Chopra reasoned out his thoughts and said how Chennai might lose out on ₹15 crores from their purse if they retain MS Dhoni. He also provided a solution on the same and shared how Dhoni should be sent back in the auction pool by the Chennai management.

Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni and Chennai's Dream11 IPL 2021 auction

Aakash Chopra says that if there is a mega auction, then the team will have to be with that player for three years. Retaining Dhoni would result in having a highly expensive player on the team’s budget for that period of time. He goes on to say how Dhoni’s future is uncertain and it is dicey to judge whether Dhoni will play beyond the 2021 season.

Chopra also claimed that if Dhoni is retained, Chennai might find it extremely difficult to find his replacement if he does not play for 3 years. As a result, Chennai can have him back in the team by using their Right-To-Match card in the auction. This will also enable Chennai to save a lot of money, that can help them build a team for the future.

If it’s a big auction before #IPL2021, can #CSK afford to retain anyone? Perhaps, letting everyone go and then use RTM to acquire some players again be prudent. Here’s my take in today’s #AakashVani https://t.co/gv80LggqIk — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 17, 2020

In a video posted on Facebook, the former Indian batsman said, "CSK needs a mega auction, the side does not have many players that can be retained. If you want to make a team from the scratch, then are you willing to spend big bucks on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu? I don't think that CSK will look at the likes of Raina and Harbhajan if they are making a team from the scratch."

Chennai set to rebuild after Dream11 IPL 2020 disaster?

Chennai are already in a transition stage as they have many players on their wrong side of their 30’s. In the last edition, Chennai were without the services of Indian veterans in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who opted against playing this year. Their star player and Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has already announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will not feature in the Dream11 IPL from next year.

Mumbai, who were the IPL 2020 winners, could be an example for MS Dhoni and co. to start from scratch. Last edition's win takes the Mumbai IPL titles count to 5, making them the most successful team in Dream11IPL history.

