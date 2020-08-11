Aakash Chopra Prefers Jasprit Bumrah Over Veteran Lasith Malinga As His Super Over Bowler

Aakash Chopra preferred Jasprit Bumrah over his senior Lasith Malinga as his super over bowler. Bumrah is known as a death over specialist and has bowled some tight spells in the penultimate and final overs both for Team India and Mumbai Indians to help his respective sides register some famous wins. Malinga, on the other hand, boasts of having taken four wickets off four balls in limited-overs cricket - four against South Africa in World Cup 2007 group match (ODI) and four against New Zealand in 2019 (T20I). The veteran had also bowled a match-winning final over against arch-rivals CSK in last year's tournament decider as MI won an edge-of-the seat-thriller by 1 run to lift their record fourth IPL title.

Here's why Chopra prefers Bumrah over Malinga



As a part of his regular cricket analysis on his official Youtube channel, Chopra said that Lasith Malinga, the lion might have grown old, but has not forgotten how to catch its prey and if one sees the earlier days (When the Lankan icon was in his prime), choosing anyone above Lasith Malinga would be an injustice. He then mentioned that although he won MI the 2019 IPL final with his slower one, the pace icon is not his choice right now ahead of Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, and, Mitchell Starc and should the stylish commentator have any such options, then he will not go to Malinga (for the super over).

Speaking about the Australian pace sensation Mitchell Starc, the former Indian Test batsman added that the tall fast bowler with his height and reverse swinging yorkers does not have to bowl slower ones or bouncers as the 2015 World Cup winner can put six yorkers right on the spot and can bowl. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that the left-arm quickie can bowl over the wicket or round the wicket, wide yorkers, or on the body with pace and an oddball that climbs on the batsmen from three-quarters length. The ex-Delhi cricketer then mentioned that if Starc is in form, then he will be his go with him for the super over.

Nonetheless, the former Test specialist added that choosing between the Player of the Tournament of the 2015 World Cup and Jasprit Bumrah is a very tough call and concluded by saying that if one is an Australian then he/she will go with Starc while an Indian fan will go with MI and Team India's premier pacer.

The IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around.

READ: CSK To Hold Training Camp In Chennai Before Departing To UAE For IPL 2020: Reports