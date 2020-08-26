Aakash Chopra Reveals How VVS Laxman's Shower Nearly Got Sourav Ganguly Out In 2007

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra recalled a funny incident between VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly during a Test match in South Africa. In the 2007 Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, Dada had to walk in at No.4 instead of Sachin Tendulkar, causing a delay in the proceedings. While there was chaos in the dressing room, VVS Laxman, who was slated to bat at No.5, was busy taking a shower.

Aakash Chopra reveals hilarious story involving Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar

In a video on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra revealed that VVS Laxman had a practice of taking a shower before walking out to bat. During the Cape Town test in 2007, India were in a spot of either with both openers Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag were dismissed quickly. Sachin Tendulkar walked into bat but was halted by the fourth umpire due to a technicality. The 'Master Blaster' had been off the field for some duration during the South African innings the previous day and Team India had not batted long enough for him to return.

With VVS Laxman taking a shower, Sourav Ganguly, slated to bat at No.6, had to dress up quickly and walk to bat. Aakash Chopra revealed that the entire dressing room was helping Dada get ready, with Sachin Tendulkar helping him wear his pads, while others handing the now BCCI President his shirt. Aakash Chopra reveals that VVS Laxman was oblivious of what had unfolded in the dressing room and believes that he would have received a scolding from the former Indian skipper. Incidentally, South African captain Graeme Smith had complained to umpire Daryl Harper, who in turn convinced him to not appeal as the delay was not deliberate.

Team India lost the 2007 Cape Town Test in question against South Africa by 5 wickets. Sourav Ganguly scored 46 runs in that innings while VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar were dismissed cheaply and could contribute only 1 and 14 runs respectively. The series also marked Dada's Team India comeback, after he was dropped due to poor form and his it with former coach Greg Chappell. While the Men In Blue lost the series, Ganguly accumulated most runs in the series for India. Before Aakash Chopra, both Ganguly and Laxman have recollected the incident on Gaurav Kapoor's YouTube chat show Breakfast with Champions.

(Image Courtesy: VVS Laxman Instagram)