Aakash Chopra Picks CSK Over MI, KKR As IPL 2020's Bowling Attack To Watch Out For

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently interacted with his fans and followers through a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel. He answered a number of fan queries, all pertaining to the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Upon being asked about the best bowling attack for the upcoming season, Aakash Chopra picked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Aakash Chopra praises MS Dhoni-led CSK’s bowling attack

On his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra described CSK’s bowling gallery as a “spin dominated” one because of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Santner and Harbhajan Singh’s presence in the side. The cricketer-turned-commentator also praised CSK’s pace armoury which comprises of Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and new recruits Josh Hazlewood and Sam Curran. Considering the newly-allocated venue for the IPL 2020 season, Aakash Chopra believes CSK has “one of the finest bowling units” in the tournament.

Apart from CSK, Aakash Chopra also praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for having a potent bowling attack for IPL 2020. The former Test opener laid emphasis on the spin department of KXIP, which is likely to get much assistance from the spin-friendly wickets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Some of the spinners in the KXIP line-up include Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Under-19 World Cup sensation Ravi Bishnoi.

Chopra also believed that Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attacks could also prove to be dangerous due to their past reputation as well as the UAE wickets dying down and getting slower as the tournament progresses.

Aakash Chopra considers CSK as IPL 2020’s best bowling attack, watch video

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue announced

The IPL 2020 is currently on schedule to be played between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE. While the tournament was originally intended to commence on March 29 earlier this year, the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic and its contagious nature enforced months of delay. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently came up with a launch date and a venue and the decision to shift the IPL 2020 out of its home country was made due to a huge spike in coronavirus cases in India.

IPL dates for IPL 2020

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

