Sanjay Manjrekar Considers Harsha Bhogle And Aakash Chopra As Better Commentators?

Former Indian player-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar is always in the headlines for expressing his views vocally. Manjrekar, who never shies away from speaking his mind, has time and again made headlines with his sensational comments. Sanjay Manjrekar is also extremely active on Twitter where he keeps interacting with his fans.

IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar shows modesty on being complimented by a Twitter user

The former cricketer was at it once again as he interacted with his followers on Twitter. Sanjay Manjrekar answered several questions ranging from the 'Mankad' rule to his cricketing idol. One of the users tagged Sanjay Manjrekar in his tweet and called him his favourite commentator followed by Harsha Bhogle at second and Aakash Chopra at third.

Thanks 😌But I would change the order. 😊 https://t.co/gIC4laRfmW — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 25, 2020

In response, Sanjay Manjrekar thanked the user for complimenting him. However, he displayed his modesty and added that he would change the order thereby implying that Harsha Bhogle and Aakash Chopra should be his favourite commentators. Sanjay Manjrekar praising Harsha Bhogle comes as a surprise of sorts considering they were involved in an on-air spat during the historic pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh in November last year.

During Day 3 of the Test match against Bangladesh in November, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle had a difference of opinion on air regarding the visibility of the pink ball after three Bangladeshi batsmen were struck on their helmets. Harsha Bhogle said on air that there should be a post mortem on that game. He added that visibility of the pink ball would be a major factor against the big sightscreen. Manjrekar disagreed stating that when he saw the slip catchers and the way they took catches, he didn't think visibility was an issue at all and added that the texture of the ball was the issue.

Harsha Bhogle then said that he would ask Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and batsmen from both sides about the visibility of the pink ball as he opined that the Day-Night format will be a regular feature in Tests. It is on that statement that Sanjay Manjrekar retorted that Harsha Bhogle needs to ask that question since he has never played the game before at the international level, indirectly asserting that he was a better judge of that.

At present, Sanjay Manjrekar is involving in doing Hindi commentary for the official Indian broadcasters of the CPL 2020, taking place in the West Indies.

IMAGE COURTESY:PTI