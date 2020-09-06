IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Reveals Why MS Dhoni & CSK Can Never Be Separated From Each Other

Aakash Chopra has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not play cricket forever for the Chennai Super Kings and has to call it a day at some point in time. Nonetheless, Chopra reckons that even if Mahi does bid adieu to the game (takes retirement from the IPL), he will still be associated with the franchise in some way or the other.

MS Dhoni has been associated with the 'Yellow Army' since the inception of the tournament in 2008 and has led them to three IPL (2010,2011 & 2018) as well as two CLT20 triumphs (2010 & 2014). In fact, he has led CSK to eight finals and the last four to date (except the 2016 & 2017 editions when CSK & Rajasthan Royals were handed a two-year ban for their involvement in the match-fixing scandal).

'They will need him': Aakash Chopra

While interacting on his official Youtube channel, the former Indian Test opener said that at some stage, the 2011 World Cup winner will call it quits, then Chennai Super Kings will be at a huge loss even if not being half the side because the way that team has been managed by the charismatic skipper no one else can do the same. The stylish cricket pundit then mentioned that whoever becomes the next captain or plays for the three-time winners will have MSD's protection as Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings is a marriage made in heaven.

Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added that the legendary cricketer will be there, if not a captain, at least as a brand ambassador or mentor, the veteran stumper will be there in the CSK dugout as the franchise will need him.

Can CSK rise from shambles?

Just days before the tournament, Harbhajan Singh decided to pull out of the tournament citing personal reasons. As per reports, the senior official conveyed Singh's decision to excuse him from the marquee event to the Chennai Super Kings management on Thursday. Neither did Bhajji travel with the team to the UAE nor did he attend the team's training session at the Chepauk Stadium.

This news has indeed turned out to be a huge blow for CSK after one of their premier players Suresh Raina returned to India owing to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the veteran middle-order batsman has hinted that he might join the team for the tournament. Even though the three-time IPL champions will be without the services of their ace spinner, they will be relieved that they have a few frontline spinners in their arsenal including the likes of Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

The CSK players will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time. as they eye their fourth IPL crown. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be returning to competitive cricket for the first time after more than 14 months. He was last seen on the 22 yards during Team India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 loss against New Zealand. Mahi had announced his retirement from international cricket last month after having donned the Indian jersey for 16 years.

