IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Says There Will Hardly Be Any Fun As Lasith Malinga Backs Out

Aakash Chopra has said that Lasith Malinga's absence in IPL 2020 will reduce the fun in the upcoming season. Malinga has backed out from the marquee tournament for personal reasons and to be with his family back home in Sri Lanka. The reigning champions have named Australian speedster James Pattinson as the quickie's replacement.

'The fun gets reduced': Aakash Chopra

While speaking on his official Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra went on to say that in his honest opinion, the Indian Premier League becomes a bit poorer if Lasith Malinga is not there. The cricket-turned-commentator/analyst then added that if one takes a look at the 12-year history of the cash-rich event, the veteran pacer is the highest wicket-taker and if he is not there, the fun gets reduced.

MI in IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali i.e. November 10. MI players are staying at St Regis, Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

The multiple-time champions unveiled their new jersey on Sunday and they will be hoping that it would help them in winning the IPL title in an even year and if they manage to get the job done, then they would be the second team after CSK to retain their title successfully and would also win their record fifth IPL crown.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out during the training camp that had taken place at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai prior to the team's departure to the Middle Eastern country. Rohit who has led MI to four IPL triumphs was seen running as a part of the warm-up exercise before hitting the nets. During the net session, the dashing opener was seen playing a wide range of shots that included his signature pull shot, late cut, hook shot, cover-drive, and a few defensive shots as well.

