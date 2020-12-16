Aakash Chopra Suggests MS Dhoni's Plan To Indian Bowlers On Dismissing Steve Smith

Batting connoisseur Steve Smith is all set to feature in Australia’s playing XI for the upcoming India vs Australia Day Night Test match at the Adelaide Oval. On Wednesday, December 16, the cricketer was seen having a training session at the nets, as per a video shared by cricket.com.au. In a 50-second video, the right-handed batsman looked in good touch, thus sending down a stern warning across the Indian camp just in time for the high-profile series opener.

Steve Smith trains ahead of India vs Australia Day Night Test, watch video

Steve Smith was back doing what he does best on the eve of the first #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide.





Aakash Chopra’s strategy for Indian bowlers similar to that of MS Dhoni’s to dismiss Steve Smith

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently formulated a plan for Indian pacers to counter the batting threat of Steve Smith. While writing for ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator stated that bowlers should not even try to trap Smith in front of stumps, since the cricketer hardly gets out to lbw against pace bowlers. Aakash Chopra added that fast bowlers should opt to trapping the batsman on the leg-side when the ball starts reverse-swinging.

According to the cricket expert, even though Steve Smith is an expert of scoring runs on the leg side, it can become his downfall too. Chopra advised the Indian pacers to occasionally bowl to him on leg stump with a hope of getting him caught down at leg slip.

A similar strategy was once explored, perhaps for the first time in international cricket by any opposition skipper, by former Indian captain MS Dhoni during his playing days. In 2014’s Melbourne Test, which was also the last of Dhoni’s Test career, Smith was caught at leg slip by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Umesh Yadav. The Australian batsman had scored only 14 in that innings, to register the lowest score of his prolific home summer (769 runs in four Tests).

Indian team management announce playing XI for 1st Test

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval between Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21. The action is slated to commence from 9:40 am IST onwards.

