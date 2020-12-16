Steve Smith Hits Out In The Nets Post Sore Back, Set For Pink-ball Test Vs India: WATCH

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
As many as 12 Australian players, including David Warner, have been injured ahead of the launch of their high-profile Test series against India. In what has been a nightmare build-up to their Test summer, Steve Smith walked back to the dressing room midway to Australia’s routine session on Tuesday, December 15. While Smith left training for having a sore back, the Test talisman returned to the nets a day later, as seen in a video shared by cricket.com.au.
On Wednesday, December 16, Cricket Australia shared a short video on their social media accounts where Steve Smith can be seen training at the nets. Australian captain Tim Paine said that Smith’s preparation has been very good and he has been batting for the last week since the team has arrived in Adelaide. According to Paine, Smith taking a day off for having a sore back was actually a “blessing in disguise” for the World No. 1 ranked Test batsman.
Steve Smith back in the nets today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nUP2QuX4KL— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2020
The David Warner injury occurred during the ODI segment of India’s ongoing tour of Australia. The dynamic opening batsman sustained a groin injury while fielding and thus, had to skip the entire T20I series against the visitors. Warner has also been ruled out of the opening India vs Australia pink ball Test match, slated to commence on Thursday, December 17.
"I'm not holding my breath that he'll be ready for the first Test match" – Justin Langer on David Warner's injury. #AUSvIND LATEST: https://t.co/tObBj1jkp9— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 30, 2020
For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval between Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21. The action is slated to commence from 9:40 am IST onwards.
