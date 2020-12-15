Shane Warne Believes Under-fire Joe Burns Should Not Open For Australia In 1st Test

Shane Warne believes that Joe Burns should not open the innings for Australia during the first Test against India that will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Warne has not backed Burns owing to his poor form lately.

'It's pretty simple'

Replying to the tweet of an Australian sports journalist who had backed the underfire batsman to be in the team's scheme of things for opening the innings, the veteran leggie wrote that Matthew Wade should open the innings for the hosts along with Marcus Harris and then mentioned that he had supported Joe Burns a couple of weeks ago but someone who has scored only 60 odd runs in 7/8 big hits does not deserve to be selected.

'We must trust form', the 1999 World Cup winner added.

I think it’s pretty simple mate. Wade is in best 6 test batsman, Warner back for Boxing Day. So let Wade loose in Adelaide with Harris. I supported Burns 2 weeks ago, but 60 odd runs in 7/8 hits doesn’t deserve to be selected. We must trust form. Great re Green - exciting talent https://t.co/fR6JelGVQS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 15, 2020

Joe Burns' poor run with the bat

Burns who had represented Australia A had managed to score only five runs in the two practice matches against India. The Herston born cricketer had failed to trouble the scorers in two innings as well.

Injury concerns for Australia ahead of Pink-Ball Test match

Heading into Thursday's pink-ball Test match, the hosts are already in a spot of bother as two of their openers will be missing the contest due to injury concerns. David Warner had sustained a groin injury during the third ODI against India whereas Will Pucovski, who was all set to make his debut has been ruled out due to concussion after being hit on the helmet by the young speedster Kartik Tyagi during a practice match last week.

It now remains to be seen whether Green will be fully fit not only to take part in the contest but also make his Test debut for Australia.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in Day-Night Tests whereas, India will looking to snap the Tim Paine-led side's winning streak. At the same time, this will also be skipper Virat Kohli's solitary Test appearance after which he will be heading back to India on paternity leave.

