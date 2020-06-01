Last Updated:

'Do We Need Places Of Worship To Open?' Asks Aakash Chopra On Unlock 1; Netizens Disagree

Aakash Chopra asked if the country needed to open the places of worship in 'Unlock 1' of the COVID-19 phase. Netizens, however, disagreed to his viewpoint.

'Do we need places of worship to open,' asks Aakash Chopra on Unlock 1, netizens disagree

India is taking its first step towards ‘unlocking’ the COVID-19 lockdown from Monday, with major activities in non-containment zones set to resume in a phased manner. With focus on an economic revival, one of the major points in the Ministry of Home Affairs notification on Lockdown 5.0 was about the re-opening of places of worship. However, Aakash Chopra was not too pleased with this decision of the government.

A day before Unlock 1 kicked off, the former Indian cricketer wrote that the re-opening of malls and restaurants was ‘feasible’ considering its financial implications. However, he asked if the opening of places of worship was necessary amid the COVID-19 situation, and added,”God’s everywhere, isn’t it?” 

Here’s the post 

Netizens, however, were not too pleased. Most of them shared that places of worship also contributed to the economy and helped all those related to it. They wrote that the flower sellers, prasad-makers and priests’ livelihoods depended on it, and that re-opeing of religious institution would play a significant role for many.

Here are the responses

The cricketer also responded to one such response on Monday. The commentator asked about the money that these institutions had in the form of gold and FDs. He asked if that money, that has ‘come from the people’, should’ve been used to help the needy at least till the country 'flattenned the curve.' 

Aakash added that ‘God would’ve done the same.”

Here’s the post 

As per the guidelines of the MHA, religious places in non-containment zones will be allowed to resume in a phased manner, from June 8. States like West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Punjab have already confirmed that places of worship will be opened, and some have issued guidelines already.

