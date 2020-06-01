'Do we need places of worship to open,' asks Aakash Chopra on Unlock 1, netizens disagree

India is taking its first step towards ‘unlocking’ the COVID-19 lockdown from Monday, with major activities in non-containment zones set to resume in a phased manner. With focus on an economic revival, one of the major points in the Ministry of Home Affairs notification on Lockdown 5.0 was about the re-opening of places of worship. However, Aakash Chopra was not too pleased with this decision of the government.

A day before Unlock 1 kicked off, the former Indian cricketer wrote that the re-opening of malls and restaurants was ‘feasible’ considering its financial implications. However, he asked if the opening of places of worship was necessary amid the COVID-19 situation, and added,”God’s everywhere, isn’t it?”

Malls, Restuarants etc. have financial implications...and perhaps, that’s why it’s not feasible to keep them shut forever. But why do we need the places of worship to open for public?? God’s everywhere....isn’t it?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 30, 2020

Netizens, however, were not too pleased. Most of them shared that places of worship also contributed to the economy and helped all those related to it. They wrote that the flower sellers, prasad-makers and priests’ livelihoods depended on it, and that re-opeing of religious institution would play a significant role for many.

Sir, with due respect the religion is not less than any industry. All the workers, buisness man, transport Workers etc. of different religious places survive on that. We need to think for them also. @cricketaakash — Saurav Malla (@SauravMalla7) May 30, 2020

Akash..Didn't expected such one-sided thinking from you. Temples might not be like offices, but many have their livelihood dependent on temples, like flower sellers, prasad shops, pandits and many more.. Everything is living and equally contributing in India.. — Home Sapiens (@athomosapien) May 30, 2020

Hi sir.Just to remind you that Hindu temples priest don't get funding from government or vatican. To support their livelihood Temples need to be opened. Also Deity is a living entity. We just cannot leave them alone. I want all the temple to be opened with precaution. — उत्तराषाढा (@deepscientists) May 30, 2020

If temples doesn't open how do the Agarbatti Dhupbatti and flower industry do survive? Isn't that comes under economic activities? And also how do pujaris survive? There livelihood is all based on opening of temples and religious places — Aman Deep Awasthi (@amandeepawasthi) May 30, 2020

They’re not just “places of worship”, they generate employment and contribute to economy. — ke (@urbansanyasiii) May 30, 2020

Most of the temple across India are hot tourist centers.

Lot of people depend for their livelihoods on footfalls around temple area. — H.D.Dubey. (@HDDubey9) June 1, 2020

Million vendors and beggars around the precinct of these religious spaces make their ends meet on modest meagre income, this population is more economically vulnerable than malls and pubs. They don't have colossal savings to keep going for long. Good move,indeed! — Neelabh Dubey (@DubeyNeelabh) May 30, 2020

Phew. When was the last time you visited a temple? Do you realise how the temple ecosystem works? 4 young men i know who are flower wholesalers have not got back to chennai from their villages because Kapali temple has not opened yet. Thats their biggest source of income. — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) May 31, 2020

The cricketer also responded to one such response on Monday. The commentator asked about the money that these institutions had in the form of gold and FDs. He asked if that money, that has ‘come from the people’, should’ve been used to help the needy at least till the country 'flattenned the curve.'

Aakash added that ‘God would’ve done the same.”

Hey Badri, kindly remind me how much money do they have in their coffers in form of FDs and Gold??? I’m sure if they want, they can take care of the needy around them till we #FlattenTheCurve After all, the money has come from the people only....and God would’ve done the same. https://t.co/7pyI09P6Tw — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 1, 2020

As per the guidelines of the MHA, religious places in non-containment zones will be allowed to resume in a phased manner, from June 8. States like West Bengal, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Punjab have already confirmed that places of worship will be opened, and some have issued guidelines already.

