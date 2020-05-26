Aakash Chopra Reveals Worst-ever Moment Of Commentary Career And It Was NOT On An Indian

Several Indian cricketers have resorted to commentary after calling it quits from international cricket. One such cricketer is former India batsman Aakash Chopra. Aakash Chopra's commentary, especially in Hindi, has helped him receive plaudits from the cricketing community.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Aakash Chopra claims abuses from fans over comments on MS Dhoni made him quit Twitter

Aakash Chopra terms Kumar Sangakkara's last Test as the worst moment in his commentary career

However, being a commentator isn't an easy job as there might be instances when players or fans may get offended by their views. Recently, Aakash Chopra had to face a lot of flak for not including MS Dhoni in his probable India T20 squad for the World Cup 2020. As cricket analysts, they realise when they are at their best and worst while commentating. And Aakash Chopra certainly takes pride in predicting the outcome of a ball correctly even before it is bowled and also admits when he goes wrong while at the job.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Suresh Raina hits back at Yuvraj Singh for MS Dhoni 'favouritism' comments

Recently, while speaking at the RK Show, Aakash Chopra recalled the moment when he predicted that Shahbaz Nadeem will soon pick up a wicket and the left-arm spinner did it only three balls later. However, Aakash Chopra was also asked about his worst moment in the commentary box and that's when Aakash Chopra picked Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara‘s last Test in 2015.

Aakash Chopra termed Kumar Sangakkara’s last Test match as the worst moment in his commentary career. He said he was the caller and he didn’t do justice to that occasion as he was not prepared for it. He further said that it hit him hard that he was just found wanting for words and added that he was young and it was only his second or third season of commentary.

ALSO READ | CarryMinati: MS Dhoni does not respond to famous Indian YouTuber's PUBG Mobile challenge

Interestingly, Aakash Chopra also said that he was left alone to commentate at that moment as Jonty Rhodes didn’t want to talk about the moment. He added that he was on his own and he just ran out of words and thoughts. He also said that he just couldn’t encapsulate that feeling of Kumar Sangakkara playing his last Test match in front of his home fans. He concluded saying that he should’ve done better.

ALSO READ | Ex-stumper Ajay Ratra reveals why it is difficult for MS Dhoni to comeback in Indian team

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER