Aamer Sohail Highlights Possible 'problem' For Pakistan If Misbah Mentors Skipper Azam

Even before Babar Azam leads the Men in Green as full-time captain in limited-overs, former Pakistan players have already pointed out possible errors in the guise of 'polishing' the notable batsman. After Tanvir Ahmed, now Aamer Sohail has come forth in predicting what might possibly be a 'problem' for Pakistan as Azam takes over. The former explosive opener has also hinted at a possible crack within the management as he remarked that the appointment of Younis Khan as batting coach shows PCB's lack of faith in Head Coach and selector Misbah Ul Haq.

'PCB made a wrong decision'

While writing for Pakistan sports portal, Sohail highlighted that some players had pointed out that it was not a 'good idea' when Misbah was appointed as the Head Coach and was also given the responsibility to look after batsmen. He added that Younis Khan's appointment is 'proof' that the PCB is accepting the fact that they made the wrong decision by entrusting Misbah with so many roles. He also went on to remark that the PCB is implying that Misbah is not a good enough batting coach which is why they had to bring in someone like Younis Khan into the picture.

Moreover, Sohail also added that Pakistan might have a 'problem' if Misbah mentors, Babar Azam, because the former skipper himself was criticised for being a 'defensive captain'. Sohail highlighted that onus is now on Misbah, to be honest about his own 'deficiencies' as a captain and to make sure that Babar does not make the same mistakes he made.

Babar Azam's captaincy record

Babar Azam was appointed as Pakistan's T20I captain in October 2019 and lost his debut series away from home against Australia. Azam then led his side to the home T20I series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0 and the 25-year-old won the Player of the Series award. Azam has been in sublime form over the past 15 months and was named in the ICC ODI XI for the second time in his career in 2019.

The star batsman, who is often compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli, has captained his first-class team Central Punjab to victory in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, beating Northern Punjab in the final. He continued as captain of the National T20 Cup, but his team could only muster a solitary win in five games to crash out of the tournament.

