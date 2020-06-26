Inzamam-ul-Haq Lauds Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal For Pakistan's Success In India In 2005

Pakistan cricket team, under the leadership of Inzamam-ul-Haq, travelled to India in 2005 to play three Test matches and a six-match ODI series. While both nations shared the Test honours with a 1-1 result, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback in the ODI segment of the tour. Even though a Sourav Ganguly-led Team India took a 2-0 lead up front, Inzamam-ul-Haq’s side won the final four ODIs to claim the series 4-2.

Inzamam-ul-Haq shares memories of 2005 India tour

Cricketer-turned-coach Inzamam-ul-Haq recently took to his YouTube channel where he spoke about Pakistan’s success against India in the 2005 series. Speaking about the Test leg of the tour, the first Test match was played in Chandigarh which Pakistan managed to draw on the back of some fighting resistance from then youngsters Abdul Razzaq and Kamran Akmal. Pakistan, who endured a 204-run first innings deficit, slumped to 243-6 in their second innings.

Inzamam-ul-Haq praised the 184-run partnership between Abdul Razzaq and Kamran Akmal that denied India what seemed to be a certain victory at one stage. The former captain said that while the two were grinding it out in the middle, he along with Younis Khan and Mohammad Yusuf were watching them from the dressing room. Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the efforts put up by Abdul Razzaq and Kamran Akmal made them realise “If two junior cricketers can fight like this, then why can’t we?”.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also said that the entire outcome of the series changed because of those two young batsmen. While the first Test ended in a draw, Sourav Ganguly and co. won the second match in Kolkata. Pakistan then came back strongly in the series-decider in Bengaluru on the back of Younis Khan’s 267.

Inzamam-ul-Haq praises Abdul Razzaq, Kamran Akmal for 2005 heroics, watch video

MS Dhoni in India vs Pakistan 2005 ODI series

Even though Inzamam-ul-Haq’s team won the subsequent ODI series, India took out some positives from their disappointing 50-overs campaign. A young MS Dhoni, who was only five ODIs old at the time, scored a blitzkrieg 148 in the second match to announce himself into the international arena.

Image credits: Screenshot from Inzamam ul Haq - The Match Winner YouTube channel