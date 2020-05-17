Former Pak Player Suggests Babar Azam To Improve 'personality' As He Takes Over Captaincy

As Babar Azam takes over the captaincy in the limited-overs for Pakistan, former cricketer Tanvir Ahmed believes that the number three batsman will need to work on his communication skills as the captain. Ahmed also suggested that the number three batsman will have to improve his English speaking skills as he will have to communicate with the media as well. Azam, who is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen at present, was recently handed over the reins of captaincy when PCB announced its annual contract list.

'Improve your personality, dressing sense'

Tanvir Ahmed, while speaking in a YouTube video suggested that Babar Azam will have to improve his personality including his dressing sense. "Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries," Ahmed cited while suggesting that Azam will have to improve his English speaking skills as well. The former fast bowler highlighted that a leader needs to be punctual and organised as other players in the team follow the captain.

READ | Ex-SRH Coach Finds Babar Azam More Attractive To Watch Than Virat Kohli

Ahmed also opined that Azam should maintain his fitness level because if the captain himself isn't fit, then he cannot advise other players on improving their fitness. Ahmed stated that he is happy for Babar as he has become the captain only five years after making his debut which is an 'extra-ordinary' achievement for him. Furthermore, "He needs to be mentally strong as even a slight dip in performance as captain will invite a lot criticism from media. So he will have to tolerate the criticism and not react to it. If he reacts, then things will get very difficult for him,” he added.

READ | Kuldeep Yadav Talks About Dream Delivery That Bamboozled Babar Azam In World Cup 2019

Babar Azam's captaincy record

Babar Azam was appointed as Pakistan's T20I captain in October 2019 and lost his debut series away from home against Australia. Azam then led his side to the home T20I series against Bangladesh, which the hosts won 2-0 and the 25-year-old won the Player of the Series award. Azam has been in sublime form over the past 15 months and was named in the ICC ODI XI for the second time in his career in 2019.

READ | Virat Kohli Could Be Bettered By Babar Azam Someday: Pakistani Commentator Ramiz Raja

The star batsman, who is often compared to Indian captain Virat Kohli, has captained his first-class team Central Punjab to victory in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, beating Northern Punjab in the final. He continued as captain of the National T20 Cup, but his team could only muster a solitary win in five games to crash out of the tournament.