Aaron Finch Caught Ball-watching, Needlessly Loses Wicket Against Adelaide Strikers

Aaron Finch who was batting so well and at one point seemed to take his team home was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion during the Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands on Sunday. The Renegades skipper was looking dangerous out in the middle and just when he threatened to take the match away from the opposition, he threw his wicket away.

Aaron Finch loses his wicket after bird-watching

Skipper Aaron Finch who had opened the batting for the Melbourne Renegades got his team off to an explosive start with some thunderous batting. He fired a quickfire half-century and the bowlers seemed to have no clue as to how to take his wicket. But then came the brain fade moment in the 13th over.

On the second delivery which was bowled by Wes Agar, Finch had guided the ball towards short third man and set off for a single. He was focussing on the fielder instead of getting to the non-striker's end and making his ground and had to pay a huge price for it in the end as Rashid Khan quickly picked up the ball and hit the bull's eye even before Finch could realize what had happened. He was run out for a 39-ball 50 at a strike rate of 128.21.

Captain Finch's untimely run out turned out to be a huge blow for the Renegades as it opened the floodgates for the Strikers in the contest. The video was posted by Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

What was Aaron Finch thinking here?! 😨 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/zjmEFRsdeU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Even the fans were very annoyed after the Melbourne captain's casual approach while running between the wickets. Here are some of the reactions.

Adelaide Strikers win by 18 runs

Adelaide Strikers Alex Carey won the toss and had decided to bat first. A stellar 26-ball 54 from opener Phil Salt and a 37-ball 51 by skipper Carey himself along with Rashid Khan's special cameo of a 16-ball 25 took the Strikers to a respectable score of 155/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, apart from Aaron Finch's 50, only Beau Webster could manage a 26-ball 37 as he ran out of partners at the other end. The Renegades could only manage 137/8 in their 20 overs and Adelaide Strikers registered an 18-run win. Wes Agar, Cameron Valente and Rashid Khan starred with the ball as they picked up two scalps each.

