Australia Inch Closer To India While Proteas Open Account In The World Test Championship

With a comprehensive win over mighty England in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, South Africa finally opened their account in the ICC World Test Championship. Ending their four-match losing spree, the Proteas grabbed 30 points in the standings with their first victory over the visiting hosts. West Indies and Bangladesh are now the only teams, who are yet to register a win and grab some points in the Championship table.

India sits atop the World Test Championship table

While India still dominates the Test Rankings as well as the World Test Championship table with 360 points, Australia's second victory over New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test has inched them closer to the table-toppers. India, who have won 7 out of as many games played, sit atop the table. However, a mammoth 247 victory over the Blackcaps has helped Australia earn 256 points. Out of the 9 games played, the Aussies have won 6 matches, lost 2 and drawn one. While India's dominance away from home will be tested against New Zealand next, the Aussies will look to overthrow India with a whitewash against the Blackcaps.

Change in management reaps dividends for CSA

The change in top-management appears to have reaped immediate dividends for Cricket South Africa as the Proteas beat mighty England in the Boxing Day Test by 107 runs. Coming back from a series of five losses, South Africa looked determined to clinch the first Test of the two-month-long England visit as they posted a gritty total of 284 in the first innings owing to a significant contribution by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for which he was named the Player of the Match. In response to that, England could only manage 181 as veteran Proteas pacer Vernon Philander wreaked carnage.

Lyon spins it Australia's way

Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets as Australia sent New Zealand packing for 240 runs, picking up a 247-run win over New Zealand at the MCG on Sunday. Australia has sealed the three-match Test series 2-0 and will be looking forward to kick-start 2020 by completing a whitewash of the Kiwis by defeating them in the third Test. Tom Blundell's maiden century went in vain as the visitors collapsed to the might of the Australian bowlers. Chasing a target of 488 runs, the Kiwis did not manage to put up a fight, except for Tom Blundell who scored his maiden Test ton while the rest of the batting order collapsed.

