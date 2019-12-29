Tim Southee Run Out After Both Batsmen Find Themselves At The Same End On Day 4

Tim Southee was not so impressive in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Even though he had picked up three wickets in the first innings, he had given away 103 runs. He went wicketless in the second innings. Southee could hardly make any contributions with the bat either as he could only manage 12 runs in both innings.

However, his comical run out in the second innings is what stood out the most and even the commentators were dejected after having watched that bizarre moment.

Southee is run out after both batsmen are stranded at the same end

New Zealand after having already lost the Test match looked to delay the inevitable but a huge goof-up in the middle brought the Aussies more closer to the brink of victory. This happened on the 68th over which was bowled by Nathan Lyon.

On the second delivery of that over, Tim Southee after tapping the ball towards the point fielder first took a few steps ahead only to back off. Meanwhile, Tom Bundell who was at the non-striker's end had already come halfway down the ground. Surprisingly, even Southee who had first hesitated decided to go for a run.

James Pattinson quickly covered some ground picked the ball and threw the ball towards the keeper's end. What was more interesting was that when Southee had sprinted off towards the bowler's end, even Blundell had turned behind to make his ground and in the end, both batsmen were stranded at the same end.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine whipped off the bails and after consultation with the third umpire, Tim Southee had to walk back to the pavilion.

''How stupid is that? A shocking mistake by New Zealand'' said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

Australia win the Test series

New Zealand who had started Day 4 after having lost two early wickets overnight tried to put up a fight and their batsmen tried to hang around for as much time as they could but the Aussie bowlers were too good for them and ensured that the Kiwis were given no chance to make a comeback in the contest.

Tom Blundell tried to delay the inevitable with his century. He scored a 210-ball 121 but unfortunately, did not receive too much support from the other end as the visitors were bundled out for 240 as Australia registered an emphatic win by 247 runs to win the three-match Test series 2-0.

The third and final Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3. The Aussies will be eyeing a clean sweep while the Black Caps will be looking to salvage pride.

