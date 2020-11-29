Aaron Finch Laughs With KL Rahul After Being Struck By Navdeep Saini's Full Toss

Aaron Finch once again made his bat do the talking in the second ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. He led from the front and took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Even though the opener was ruthless with the bat, he had also shown his lighter side as well.

'Just Checking'

This happened in the 12th over of the first innings. The Aussies were already dominating the proceedings by then as India were gunning for quick wickets to come back into the contest. Frontline pacer Navdeep Saini was trying to pitch the ball right on the blockhole but he just could not get the job done as his attempted yorker turned into a full toss.

Meanwhile, Finch who looked to deposit it into the stands ended up missing the ball completely and was struck on the stomach. The Australian limited-overs captain was in pain for a while as stumper KL Rahul hilariously checked up on Finch by touching his stomach. The 2015 World Cup winner took a jab at the Karnataka cricketer's stomach and the duo had a hearty laugh. Even leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was seen enjoying the banter while Finch's opening partner David Warner was signaling the 12th man to come out.

The video of this banter was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle with the caption 'KL Rahul just checking on Aaron Finch after getting hit by a full toss'.

KL Rahul just checking on Aaron Finch after getting hit by a full toss 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lb9Kzthisl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Nonetheless, Aaron Finch meant business after that as he smashed a 69-ball 60 and laid a solid foundation for the hosts with a 142-run stand with Warner (83). Steve Smith (64-ball 104) continued from where he had left off in the previous game as he registered back-to-back centuries in this series to power the hosts to a mammoth total of 389/4 in their 50 overs.

Australia register a series win

In reply, the Men In Blue had got off to a good start, they ran out of fire and brimstone just like the last game by losing wickets at crucial points.

All hopes pinned on Virat but a miscued pull shot ensured that he was deprived of a 44th ODI century after Moises Henriques took a screamer at mid-wicket as he walked back for an 87-ball 89.

Hardik Pandya (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (24) looked to make a statement in the middle-order but all they could do was reduce the margin of defeat.

In the end, the visitors were restricted to 338/9 in their full quota of 50 overs as the five-time world champions registered a 51-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

