Tamim Iqbal Says He Was Watching India's Star-studded Batsmen During WC 2007 Group Match

Star Bangladeshi opening batsman Tamim Iqbal says that he was too busy watching the likes of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid during Bangladesh's World Cup 2007 group match against India. The then minnows Bangladesh went on to stun the Men In Blue in that contest. That loss indeed proved to be the turning point in India's World Cup campaign as they made a shocking first-round exit after the loss against the eventual runners-up Sri Lanka despite registering a huge win over Bermuda. Bangladesh, on the other hand, made it to the Super 8.

'I was too busy': Tamim Iqbal

"The moment I was playing the World Cup 2007 match against India, I was too busy watching Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. I was just watching them. I was too happy to be playing in the presence of these legends," Iqbal told Sanjay Manjrekar in a videocast hosted by ESPNCricinfo.

"When they scored 190, we knew we had a chance. I went to bat and I faced Zaheer Khan. I thought to myself will I be able to face a bowler who bowls at 140 kph; the first ball he bowled, somehow I managed to defend that; next ball I smashed for four and from there, I got some confidence," he added.

"I was just too happy playing against my heroes; winning against India in the 2007 World Cup was a great thing for Bangladesh cricket; it was great for both players and fans, the win gave hope to our people that our team can do something," Iqbal said.

When Bangladesh stunned India

India, who were considered as one of the strong favourites to win the coveted trophy, were stunned by a resurgent Bangladesh unit at the Port of Spain in Trinidad. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Men In Blue were bundled out for 191 riding on Sourav Ganguly's 66 and, Yuvraj Singh's 47.

Bangladesh in reply made a cautious start but once the batsmen found their rhythm, they started toying with the Indian bowling and dispatched them to all parts of the ground. Gritty half-centuries from Rahim (53) and Shakib (56*) saw the Bangladeshis over the line by five wickets with nine balls to spare.

