Aaron Finch Reveals Australia's Formula To Win 2020 World Cup After Last Year's Failure

Australian opening batsman and ODI captain Aaron Finch won Australia’s ‘ODI Player of the Award’ at the annual Cricket Australia awards on Monday. The right-handed batsman accumulated 1,141 runs in ODIs at an impressive average of 51.86 during the timespan that led him to the prestigious honour. While speaking with a leading daily after the awards ceremony, Finch recalled the collective setback by the Australian team which they suffered during the ICC World Cup 2019.

Aaron Finch still ‘hurting within’ from their semi-final loss to England

Australia began their 2019 World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over Afghanistan and West Indies. After a defeat at the hands of India, Australia then marched on with five consecutive wins in the first round and became the first team to qualify for the semi-final. However, they lost to South Africa in their final round-robin game and then suffered another defeat in the semi-final to eventual winners England.

Reflecting on their semi-final downfall, Aaron Finch said that the defeat still hurts him to date and it is something he looks back on. Australian ODI skipper was also of the opinion that the team peaked too early in the tournament. He added that it is important to peak in the right direction during the end of any World Cup-like tournament.

Australia, having never won a T20 World Cup before, will have a shot at redemption when they take the field in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup at home. The upcoming T20 World Cup will take place between October 18 and November 15 later this year with the final taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia’s limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch is once again expected to lead their team at the marquee event.

IPL 2020: Aaron Finch joins Virat Kohli-led RCB

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) auction. The franchise acquired the cricketer for ₹4.40 crore at the bidding event on December 19, 2019. In IPL 2020, the maverick opening batsman will join the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and his fellow Australians like newcomers Kane Richardson and Josh Philippe.

