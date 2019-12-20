"Virat Kohli Does Not Like You": RCB's Aaron Finch Recalls Prophetic Banter With Tim Paine

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020 on Thursday saw Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch find his 8th IPL Team. Finch was signed up for ₹4.4 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Finch will now line up alongside India captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Virat Kohli does not like you: Tim Paine to Aaron Finch

Cricket Australia on Thursday shared a video on Twitter where Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine and Aaron Finch can be seen having a fun chat during a Test match against India in the 2018-19 home summer. In the video, Paine poked fun at Finch for having played for all IPL teams so far. Finch replied that he hasn’t played for RCB ever. To that, Paine said that it might never be possible as Virat Kohli does not like him. Finch ended the banter sarcastically by saying that nobody likes him, which is why he has had to move franchises often.

Aussie star Aaron Finch is off to @RCBTweets in the #IPLAuction2020. Let's hope his new teammates like him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VGfUFfJffq — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2019

Aaron Finch: IPL's ultimate journeyman

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be Aaron Finch’s eight IPL franchise after stints at Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions and Pune Warriors India. He has played 75 IPL games, scoring 1737 runs at an average of 26.31 and a 130+ strike rate. Finch has played 58 T20Is for Australia, scoring 1878 runs at an average of 38.32. The dashing right-handed opener has two of the three highest scores in T20Is, scoring 172 against Zimbabwe and 156 against England.

RCB's solid batting order to lead them to IPL 2020 title?

Virat Kohli would hope that the additions of Chris Morris and Aaron Finch bolster their squad and help them challenge for the IPL trophy, something that has alluded them for the past 12 seasons. In Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali, RCB have a solid top order to boast of. RCB and Virat Kohli would hope that Finch can replicate his exploits for RCB, or he might actually make Virat Kohli, not like him.

