Aaron Finch's Six In-a-row Loss Sparks 'RCB Curse' Chants From Angry Fans

Aaron Finch has not been having a great BBL season where he is currently leading Melbourne Renegades. The Renegades are the defending champions after having won the previous edition. However, the fortunes do not seem to favour them as they have lost six consecutive games and are yet to register a single win. In fact, the Aaron Finch led side are the only team who are yet to get off the mark in this year's competition. Meanwhile, the angry fans have come forward and trolled the Melbourne Renegades skipper with 'RCB Curse' chants.

Fans troll Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, who had led Australia to the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 Auctions last month. But, after the Melbourne Renegades' failure in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League, the fans do not seem to be convinced with the turnaround in the Renegades captain's fortunes.

The Melbourne Renegades have lost their matches against Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne derby (against Melbourne Stars). Co-incidentally, even the Royal Challengers Bangalore had lost their first six games in the previous edition and they eventually finished at the bottom of the points table.

Aaron Finch's IPL career

In the recent IPL Auctions, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had successfully purchased Aaron Finch after a tough bidding war with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Finch was purchased by RCB for a sum of ₹4.4 crore. The Australian limited-overs captain has been a part of the IPL since its initial years.

In his nine seasons playing the IPL, Finch has scored 1737 runs in 75 matches. He has played for the Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Rajasthan Royals, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Finch's last IPL season was with the Kings XI Punjab in 2018 but he could not impress too much. In 2019, Finch did not play in the IPL as Australia's World Cup preparation was clashing with the IPL.

He will now join Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers as the third overseas player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

