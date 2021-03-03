Aaron Finch Shocks Fans With Switch Hit To Roar Back To Form With Crucial Fifty: WATCH

Australian captain Aaron Finch returned to form with a sparkling half-century against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series. Opening the innings, the right-handed batsman doused the Black Caps with a 44-ball 69. Finch’s latest knock was his first half-century in 26 T20 innings as he broke his dreaded run that dated back to his days at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season.

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Aaron Finch brings up fifty with a switch-hit, watch video

What a way to bring up your 50 - Finch is on fire!



Watch all the action live and on demand – only on Spark Sport #NZvAUS ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/TfjMLltpGq — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 3, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I: Fans admire 69-run knock by Australian captain Aaron Finch

Batting first, Australia slammed a massive 208-4 from their 20 overs against New Zealand. Aaron Finch scored a majestic 69 from just 44 balls in an innings laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. He brought up his fifty with a switch-hit six off the 34th delivery of his innings.

Aaron Finch’s return to form was much appreciated by the fans and followers of the game. Several fans took to Twitter and expressed their admirations of the maverick innings played out by the Australian cricket captain. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Finch’s latest batting effort against New Zealand.

Those who were saying Aaron Finch is a bad player should understand that there is a bad time in everyone's life but due to that bad time we cannot call a brilliant player bad and maybe it was Finch's bad time but now Finch is back to his old rhythm #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/reURNshRsO — Aarohi Singh (@AaRohitS45) March 3, 2021

Aaron Finch to everyone who criticised him :-#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/qOLBsCJYA7 — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Team India Fan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@HarshRo45_) March 3, 2021

Finally Captain is back in form. #NZvAUS — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) March 3, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia live streaming details and match updates

At the time of publishing, New Zealand reached 129-7 after 15.4 overs. They require another 80 runs to win from 32 balls and to pocket to ongoing five-match series with two games to spare.

After the powerplay, New Zealand have started fast at 2-59 #NZvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 3, 2021

The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 series will not be telecast live in India. However, fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 3rd T20I 2021, on the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website. To catch the New Zealand vs Australia live scores and updates, one can visit the official New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia website and social media pages as well as the FanCode app and website.

Aaron Finch IPL 2021 contract

The Aaron Finch IPL 2021 base price failed to attract any Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise at the 2021 auction. His lack of runs with the bat in the preceding months resulted in him getting overlooked by all franchises after he was released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp on January 20. He turned out to be one of the more prominent names among several players who went unsold at the bidding event. Apart from Finch, here is a look at some of the more recognisable players who found no bidders at the auction.

Prominent IPL 2021 list of unsold players

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne and Evin Lewis.

