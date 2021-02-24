Chris Gayle Reacts To Imran Khan Being Pakistan's PM, PBKS Batsman Leaves Fans Amused

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is one of the most flamboyant cricketers in the world. The southpaw never ceases to amaze his fans with his antics on and off the field. As expressive as he is with the bat, the West Indian is equally vocal with his words. Gayle doesn't shy away from speaking his mind and is extremely candid in nature.

Gayle, who was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League recently, was at it once again as he reacted hilariously to former Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan being the Prime Minister of the country. Recently, in an interview during PSL 6, speaking about Imran Khan being Prime Minister of Pakistan, Gayle said that it is fantastic to see a cricketer in the post of Prime Minister.

However, he revealed that in the Caribbean, it is totally different as every island has its own Prime Minister. Gayle further quipped that he is the original Prime Minister of the entire Caribbean because he is the 'Universe Boss'. The southpaw stated that with all due respect to all the Prime Ministers in the Caribbean who he loves, he is the actual Prime Minister. Gayle's comments left many hysterical on social media, as it stayed true to Gayle's fearless and flamboyant style as well as nature.

Meanwhile, Gayle is expected to return to the West Indies squad for the upcoming West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series. The cricketer has already interrupted his PSL 2021 season stint for the Quetta Gladiators to head back to the Caribbean. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series comprises three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests that is slated to commence on March 3 in Antigua.

The last time Chris Gayle played an international match for the West Indies was way back in August 2019 against the visiting Indian team. If the cricketer gets selected by Cricket West Indies for their home series against Sri Lanka, it will mark his return to the international arena after a gap of almost two years.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021 season

Gayle is slated to reprise his role for the newly revamped Punjab Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. He was one of the 16 PBKS players to be retained by the franchise on January 20, i.e. a month before the IPL 2021 auction event in Chennai. The Chris Gayle IPL 2021 salary is ₹2 crore.

PBKS players retained:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan.

PBKS players bought:

Dawid Malan (₹1.5 crore), Jhye Richardson (₹14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (₹5.25 crore), Riley Meredith (₹8 crore), Moises Henriques (₹4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (₹30 lakh), Utkarsh Singh (₹20 lakh), Fabian Allen (₹75 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (₹20 lakh).

