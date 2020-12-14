Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades' All 10 Wickets After Being Bowled Out For 60: WATCH

The Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades suffered a disgraceful 145-run defeat at the hands of Sydney Sixers on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Renegades were set a gigantic target of 206 after deciding to field first on a brilliant batting wicket. Aaron Finch's side needed someone to rise up to the occasion and play a blinder against a formidable Sixers bowling lineup.

Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegades bowled out for 60 against Sixers

Renegades got off to a horrible start as they lost their first four wickets inside five overs and were left reeling at 25/4 at the quarter-way mark. They still had a seasoned campaigner and opener, Shaun Marsh, at the crease which kept them in the contest. However, the southpaw was dismissed in the seventh over which also put an end to their hopes of hunting the target down. After Marsh's dismissal, the pressure got to them as they collapsed like a pack of cards.

The Renegades' innings didn't get the momentum that is required to pull off such a huge chase. Their batsmen failed to form any kind of partnership as Sixers' bowlers were all over them. Eventually, they were bowled out for a paltry total of 60. As many as four of their batsmen were dismissed for a duck. Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/13. Steve OKeefe grabbed three, Carlos Brathwaite took two and Gurinder Sandhu chipped in with one wicket as well.

How all the Melbourne Renegades wickets fell

Notably, The Melbourne Renegades 60 all out is the second-lowest total in the history of the BBL. The record-holder of the lowest total in BBL is also held by franchise (57) which they created against Melbourne Stars in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, after being invited by Finch to bat first, the Sixers' batsmen accepted the invitation with both hands as their batsmen bludgeoned Renegades' bowlers all over the park to post a mammoth total of 205/4. Josh Phillippe was the destructor in chief as he played a blistering knock of 95 runs off 57 balls which included nine fours and three sixes. Jordan Silk also contributed with a quickfire 19-ball 45.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Melbourne Renegades 2020 squad

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

