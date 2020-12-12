Yuvraj Singh Gives Funny Tags To Virat Kohli & Ashish Nehra, Challenges Zaheer Khan: WATCH

Former Inda cricketer Yuvraj Singh's career was filled with a lot of ups and downs. However, the cricketer always bounced back with lion-hearted comebacks and is best remembered for his stellar contributions in limited-overs cricket for the country. The southpaw is considered to be jovial outside the cricket field and he was at his cheeky best on a talk show where he spoke about fellow cricketers Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra.

Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Left-hander sheds light on Virat Kohli and Ashish Nehra's spending habits

The cricketer was known to be close with a lot of fellow teammates and shared a great camaraderie with them on and off the field. The batsman spilled some beans regarding the nature of some of his fellow players on Gaurav Kapur's YouTube chat show "Breakfast with Champions". The 39-year-old showcased his candid self on the program and revealed details about several players.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Incredibly Set To Decide Fate Of Pakistan Men's Cricket Team Soon?

Speaking on the laziest cricketer on the field, the player labeled former fast bowler Zaheer Khan as the "Aalsi Number 1". As per Yuvraj Singh, the left-arm pacer was apparently the most inactive player on the cricket ground. The star batsman also revealed the current Indian captain Virat Kohli and another former pacer, Ashish Nehra are 'misers'.

ALSO READ | 'Yuvraj Singh Birthday' Top Twitter Trend, Ex-teammates & Fans Flood Platform With Wishes

The left-hander called himself the most generous and revealed that he is the one who generally pays the bills whenever they go out. He stated that Ashish Nehra was the "Kanjoos Number 1" whereas he named Virat Kohli "Kanjoos Number 2". Zaheer Khan had claimed that Yuvraj Singh does not know how to cook in an earlier episode. To prove him wrong, the cricketer also showcased his cooking skills.

Yuvraj Singh IPL career

The batsman was a force to reckon with, especially in limited-overs cricket during his playing days. With all-round abilities and proven past performances, Yuvraj Singh was often considered as the most lucrative buys for franchises in the auctions of the India Premier League. Over the years, Yuvraj has played for six teams and has also captained the Punjab and Pune teams in the past.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Short & Sweet Anniversary Wish For Anushka Sharma Has Message For Future

Yuvraj Singh has featured in 132 matches in the cash-rich league and has amassed 2750 runs. He played with an impressive strike-rate of 129.71 and has crossed the 50-run mark on 13 occasions. His most successful season came in 2014, where he scored 376 runs in 14 matches at an average of 34.18.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirm Ex-player 'ragging' Them; WATCH

Image source: Yuvraj Singh Instagram

Video source: Oaktree Sports/YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.