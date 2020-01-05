Throwback To When Irfan Pathan Took A Personal Dig At Kumar Sangakkara In A Sledge Fest

Irfan Pathan who had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday went on to talk about his ugly verbal altercation with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara during a Test match between India and Sri Lanka which was played at Delhi in 2005.

Irfan and Sangakkara's verbal altercation

While speaking on the channel which is the official broadcaster of the India-Sri Lanka T20I series, Pathan said during that Test match in Delhi, he had scored 93 in the second innings when Virender Sehwag was injured and he was promoted up the order. The veteran pacer then mentioned that Kumar Sangakkara after having realized that the match was going away from them was just trying to tell Irfan something very nasty.

The former left-arm bowler then added that the Lankan wicket-keeper had said something personal to him and he returned the favour as well. Pathan then revealed that he had said something about his wife after the former Sri Lankan skipper had said something about his parents. The 35-year-old then added that they were not happy with each other at that time.

How Pathan & Sangakkara became friends?

It did not take too long for Irfan Pathan and Kumar Sangakkara to be on the same page courtesy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has succeeded in bringing all the players across the globe under one roof ever since its inception in 2008. In the inaugural edition, both Pathan and Sangakkara were roped in by the Kings XI Punjab.

Recollecting one of the incidents, Irfan said that as soon as Sangakkara's better half used to come on the right, he used to go left and then one day the World T20 2014 winner had told his wife that Pathan was the guy who had said something about her after which he apologized. However, the veteran all-rounder also went on to say that Sangakkara had explained to him that he was the one who had said something to him due to which all these happened after which they became friends.

