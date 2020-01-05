Eng Vs SA: Stuart Broad Gets Castled In A Hilarious Manner By Kagiso Rabada In Second Test

Stuart Broad ended up losing his wicket in the most awkward manner during Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. What was more bizarre about it was that it happened on a day when the English batsmen had failed to convert their good starts into big scores.

Stuart Broad's hilarious dismissal

The bowler who had got the wicket of Stuart Broad was none other than youngster Kagiso Rabada. This had happened in the 82nd over of England's first innings. On the final delivery, the left-hander was expecting a short delivery but got a fuller length delivery instead. Unfortunately for him, just when he looked to get his bat down to defend the ball, it got stuck behind his front pad as the ball went on to shatter his stumps. The video of Broad's bizarre dismissal was also posted on social media. Take a look:

Comedy batting again from Stuart Broad 🙄 #hopeless pic.twitter.com/loJvbX7K4y — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) January 3, 2020

The manner in which he was dismissed did not go down well with the fans. Here are some of the reactions.

England gain command

England were bundled out for 269 in their first innings riding on Ollie Pope' unbeaten knock of a 144-ball 61. Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers with figures of 3/68. The Proteas in their first innings were bowled out for 223 thereby giving a 66-run first-innings lead to the visitors. Opener Dean Elgar missed out on a deserving century as he was dismissed for 88 while Rassie van der Dussen scored 68.

James Anderson stood out for England with an amazing fifer as he finished with figures of 5/40 at an economy rate of 2.11 which included six maidens. Meanwhile, the English batsmen will be hoping to set up a stiff target for the hosts in the second innings with the aim of levelling the four-match series. South Africa had beaten England in the opening Test by 97 runs at Centurion.

