Aaron Finch's Wife Amy Calls Out Hate Messages And Online Threats, Shares Screenshot

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch's wife Amy took to her Instagram handle to slam trolls and online threats for her husband. Amy shared a screenshot of the abusive comment that attacked her and her husband Finch. "Tell your husband to step up his captaincy bloody loser..... because of him I lost all my money,' the comment read.

Responding to the troll, Amy wrote, "Part of me doesn’t want to give this individual the satisfaction of a response, but this kind of crap happens far too often! I don’t appreciate it, neither does my husband who is battling and doing everything he possibly can to get back into the runs. Honestly, these keyboard warriors need to go and get a bloody life. This isn’t even one of the worst that has come my way, but I’ve had enough!."

"Comments of this nature have popped up for years now. It’s nothing new and it’s certainly something I’ve gotten used to. I have a pretty thick skin and can generally ignore them but recently there have been direct threats of violence and sexual assault towards me, my husband, and members of our family. You name it, I’ve heard it. It’s gotten to a point where it needs to be called out because ignoring it doesn’t stop these people. NOBODY deserves that sort of language to be directed at them!! If you happen to be a fan, how about lending some words of encouragement and support. Otherwise, don’t call yourself a fan, and please, do me a favour and press the unfollow button! A touch of kindness can go a long way!" she concluded.

Aaron Finch’s lack of runs with the bat resulted in him getting overlooked by all franchises at the IPL 2021 auction. He turned out to be one of the more prominent names among 292 players who went unsold at the bidding event. Playing for the RCB in 2020, Finch managed to make 12 appearances in the UAE, across which he scored only 268 runs at an average of 22.33.

