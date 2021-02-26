Tim Paine Backs Aaron Finch To Ignore IPL Snub And Show His Class In India This Year

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch scored just 1 and 12 in his side’s twin defeats to New Zealand at Christchurch and Dunedin respectively. His recent failures came off the back of his disappointing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) campaign for the Melbourne Renegades, where he scored just 179 runs across 13 innings at a moderate average of 13.77.

Aaron Finch has now gone 26 T20 innings without scoring a half-century. His slump in form also prompted all Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) franchises to overlook him at the recently-concluded auction. The Australian skipper’s lack of runs with the bat poses many concerns for the Australian team management, considering that the cricketer will soon be leading the national side in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

Tim Paine backs Aaron Finch to come up trumps by T20 World Cup 2021 in India

While speaking with SEN, Australia's Test captain Tim Paine said that he will remain in touch with Aaron Finch during his time of struggle. Paine said that he will send his support to his limited-overs counterpart because he himself went through “similar things on the backend” of Australia’s recent home Test series loss against India.

The wicketkeeper-batsman described Aaron Finch as “class” and one of Australia’s “best players”. Referring to Finch as “one of the best T20 opening batters in the world”, Paine backed the cricketer to “come good at some stage”.

Aaron Finch IPL 2021: IPL auction 2021 list of unsold players

As mentioned earlier, Aaron Finch’s lack of runs with the bat resulted in him getting overlooked by all franchises at the IPL 2021 auction. He turned out to be one of the more prominent names among 292 players who went unsold at the bidding event. Apart from Finch, here is a look at some of the other recognisable players who found no bidders at the auction.

Top five IPL auction 2021 list of unsold players

Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne and Evin Lewis.

Aaron Finch IPL 2021: Aaron Finch among RCB players in IPL 2020

Aaron Finch played 12 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020 season. Across the 12 innings, the dynamic opening batsman scored just 268 runs at an average of 22.33. His poor seasonal outing prompted the franchise to release him on January 20 and make some new additions to the squad at the auction. Here is a look at the entire list of RCB players for the IPL 2021 season.

New Zealand vs Australia 2021

The New Zealand vs Australia 2021 T20I series will now continue with Match No. 3 of the tour. The third match is scheduled to be played on March 3 at the Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington. After losing the opening two T20Is, the visitors need to win the remaining three to claim the five-match series.

New Zealand vs Australia 2021: New Zealand players celebrate thrilling win — watch video

