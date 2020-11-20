AB De Villiers And His Better Half Danielle Welcome Their First Daughter 'Yente'

Former South African skipper Abraham Benjamin de Villiers and his better half Danielle de Villiers have welcomed their third child - a baby girl. This was announced by ABD on social media.

'Such a blessing'

'Mr.360' took to Instagram and shared an image of him and his spouse holding their newborn baby. The swashbuckling batsman went on to caption the image as 'On 11-11-2020, we welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Yente de Villiers, you are the perfect addition to our family and such a blessing. We are grateful beyond measure for YOU!'.

At the same time, Yente is also the first daughter of the iconic Proteas cricketer. AB and Danielle who had got married in March 2013 welcomed their first child Abraham de Villiers in 2015 while their second son John de Villiers was born a couple of years later in 2017.

Earlier, the power-hitter had officially confirmed that he would not be participating in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as he and his wife were expecting the birth of their third child. De Villiers was re-signed by the Brisbane Heat for the 10th season of BBL that gets underway on December 10.

The explosive batsman was last seen in action during the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ABD in Dream11 IPL 2020

The batting sensation had an outstanding season where he amassed 454 runs at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 158.74 that included five half-centuries for Bangalore. The Virat Kohli-led side had put up a good show as a result of which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 edition by finishing fourth in the league stages.

The former Proteas skipper scored a valiant half-century (56) in the Eliminator against southern rivals as well as former champions Hyderabad. He hardly received any support from the other end as Bangalore were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition and their wait for the elusive silverware continues.

