'With A Grain Of Salt': Glenn Maxwell Accepts Sehwag's Feedback Post IPL 2020 Debacle

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has brushed off the criticism from former India opener who had also served as the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Virender Sehwag saying ‘he will take it with a grain of salt’.

It so happened that Viru had openly criticised Maxwell after his poor performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The ex-Delhi cricketer had called the Aussie all-rounder a “10 crore cheerleader” who is on a “highly-paid vacation” after he had failed to make an impact in the marquee tournament.

The 2015 World Cup winner who was roped in by Punjab did not provide much stability in the middle-order as he could only manage 108 runs in 13 matches and on top of that, he failed to hit even a single six in the competition.

'With a grain of salt': Glenn Maxwell

“It’s ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” The West Australian quoted Maxwell as saying. “He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag,” he added.

A forgettable season for 'Big Show'

While the 'Big Show' failed to make his bat do the talking, he could not make amends with the ball in hand as well. With his right-arm off-spin, the cricketer nabbed only three wickets at an expensive average of 56.33.

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction in December 2019, the 32-year-old became one of the nine new cricketers to be purchased by the franchise. As per the signing, the Glenn Maxwell IPL 2020 price was ₹10.75 crores (US$1.5 million), thus making him Punjab’s second most expensive player after captain KL Rahul.

The Victoria cricketer will next be seen in action in the upcoming limited-overs series against India that gets underway on November 27. The Aussies will be hosting India in three One Day Internationals that will be followed by the same number of T20Is.

Both teams will then be donning the white jerseys for the four-match Test series that begins from December 17 which will be played for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, Maxwell is not a part of the Australian Test squad.

(With ANI Inputs)

