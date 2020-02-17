AB De Villiers In Running For South Africa's T20 World Cup Squad, Confirms Mark Boucher

AB de Villiers coming out of retirement was a topic of discussion when former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher had taken over as the head coach of the South African cricket team in December. Now, Boucher has confirmed that de Villiers will be a part of the South African squad for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year provided he makes himself available.

ABD is in the scheme of things: Mark Boucher

During a recent interview, Mark Boucher said that if de Villiers is in good form, raring to go, makes himself available for the time that they have asked him to be available and if he is the best man for the job, then he will be selected in the T20 World Cup squad. The Proteas head coach also mentioned that it is not about egos or anything like that as it is all about sending the best team to the World Cup and try to win that competition.

The cricketer-turned-coach also added that he had made it crystal clear when he had taken over as the coach from day one that if they are going to a World Cup, then he would like to have their best players there.

Boucher's first stint as the coach

Mark Boucher's first stint as the head coach did not go the way he would have wished as England got the better of South Africa in the recently concluded home series. The Proteas lost the Test series 3-1 despite drawing first blood. The three-match ODI series ended in a stalemate as both teams won a game each and the decider was washed away due to rain.

In the T20I series which was the final leg of this long tour, the hosts won a thriller in East London. Nonetheless, the Eoin Morgan-led side held their nerves in the next two matches to clinch the series 2-1.

