Northern Vs MCC Live Streaming Details, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

Northern will square off against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the third match of the 4-match series. The match will take place on Monday, February 17 at the Aitchison College Ground in Lahore. It will commence at 1:00 PM (IST).

Northern vs MCC Live Streaming

The game will be live-streamed on the Pakistan Cricket Board's social media channels and Lord's Cricket Ground's Youtube channel.

Northern vs MCC Pitch Report

After nearly 12 years on Sunday, the Aitchison College Ground hosted its first major match which was also its first List A game since 1997. The pitch provided some initial movement to the pacers but as the game progressed, it got easier to bat. This game is going to be a Day-Night contest so it is likely to be a high-scoring game.

Northern vs MCC Weather Report

According to the forecast on Accuweather, there will be no rain for the game between Northern and Marylebone Cricket Club in Lahore.

Northern vs MCC Preview

MCC won the series opener against Lahore Qalandars but came second to Pakistan Shaheens in the following game. Ehsan Adil claimed a six-for and helped his team to restrict MCC to 204/9. The Shaheens ended up chasing the score with five overs to spare. MCC will now face Northerns in a Day-Night ODI game. Pakistan Under-19 skipper Rohail Nazir will lead the Northerns. Both the teams will look to secure a win in this fixture which will enable them to take a lead.

Northern vs MCC Squads

Northern Squad

Rohail Nazir (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Faizan Riaz, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Mubashir Khan, Munir Riaz, Nauman Ali, Sarmad Bhatti, Shiraz Khan, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Malik, Shahzad Azam.

MCC Squad

Kumar Sangakkara (Captain), Michael Burgess (Wicketkeeper), Michael Leask, Will Rhodes, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Roelof van der Merwe, Imran Qayyum, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Ravi Bopara, Arron Lilley.

IMAGE COURTESY: LORDS CRICKET GROUND TWITTER