Last Updated:

AB De Villiers Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg In Epic Fashion During His Tribute; WATCH

IPL 2021: AB de Villiers, who has become great friends with Virat Kohli in recent times, pulled the leg of the skipper while he was giving his tribute to him.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Virat Kohli AB de Villiers

Image: PTI


While Virat Kohli's last match as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in sheer disappointment, it did not stop the RCB skipper and his teammates to indulge in some banter in the dressing room after the match. AB de Villiers, who has become great friends with Kohli in recent years, pulled the leg of the skipper while giving his tribute to him.

Kohli's last match as RCB captain ended in defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who chased down the target of 139 runs with two balls to spare in the eliminator match. However, during the match, since umpire Virender Sharma got several decisions overturned, it also infuriated Kohli in one instance. Since the 32-year old is well known for his animated emotions, de Villiers ended his tribute by joking that 'umpires will now sleep better.'

AB de Villiers pays his tribute to Virat Kohli and pulls his leg

In one of RCB's latest bold diaries videos, AB de Villiers told Virat Kohli that the team will not forget what he has done for the team. "The word that comes to mind is grateful [on having Virat Kohli as the captain]. The way you have captained the team has certainly inspired everyone. When it comes to your leadership, you have had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand. There are stories that you don’t ever hear of people’s lives that you have touched, not only on the cricket ground but away from it as well,” said the former South African skipper.

READ | Revealed: What Virat Kohli discussed with AB De Villiers before RCB bought Glenn Maxwell

De Villiers ended his tribute by stating that there is more to come from Kohli as his 'book is not finished yet.' He added that the team will not forget whatever the RCB skipper has not done for them. After making everyone sentimental, he added some banter by finishing his tribute by stating, "Thanks for all the memories, and I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better, very happy for them."

READ | Virat Kohli drops bombshell; says discussed leaving RCB captaincy with de Villiers in 2019

Image: PTI

READ | Virat Kohli posts heartfelt message as he relinquishes RCB captaincy post IPL 2021 ouster
READ | Virat Kohli is 'not just a captain but a leader': Harshal Patel lauds outgoing RCB skipper
Tags: AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, RCB
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com