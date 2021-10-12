AB De Villiers Pulls Virat Kohli's Leg In Epic Fashion During His Tribute; WATCH

While Virat Kohli's last match as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended in sheer disappointment, it did not stop the RCB skipper and his teammates to indulge in some banter in the dressing room after the match. AB de Villiers, who has become great friends with Kohli in recent years, pulled the leg of the skipper while giving his tribute to him.

Kohli's last match as RCB captain ended in defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, who chased down the target of 139 runs with two balls to spare in the eliminator match. However, during the match, since umpire Virender Sharma got several decisions overturned, it also infuriated Kohli in one instance. Since the 32-year old is well known for his animated emotions, de Villiers ended his tribute by joking that 'umpires will now sleep better.'

RCB v KKR | 12th Man TV Takeaways



A match decided on the slightest of margins in Sharjah as we fell incredibly short of a win in the Eliminator against KKR. Here were the takeaways from last night’s playoff match. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hCy9mf2Sl1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

AB de Villiers pays his tribute to Virat Kohli and pulls his leg

In one of RCB's latest bold diaries videos, AB de Villiers told Virat Kohli that the team will not forget what he has done for the team. "The word that comes to mind is grateful [on having Virat Kohli as the captain]. The way you have captained the team has certainly inspired everyone. When it comes to your leadership, you have had a much bigger impact than you will ever understand. There are stories that you don’t ever hear of people’s lives that you have touched, not only on the cricket ground but away from it as well,” said the former South African skipper.

#RCBvKKR Dressing Room Emotions



A sudden end to a fine season campaign, Virat Kohli’s last match as full time captain of RCB, the team spirit that brought us until here, - raw emotions in the dressing room at the end of our #IPL2021 journey.https://t.co/UstexXNKIA#PlayBold — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 12, 2021

De Villiers ended his tribute by stating that there is more to come from Kohli as his 'book is not finished yet.' He added that the team will not forget whatever the RCB skipper has not done for them. After making everyone sentimental, he added some banter by finishing his tribute by stating, "Thanks for all the memories, and I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better, very happy for them."

Image: PTI