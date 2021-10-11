Last Updated:

IPL 2021 Eliminator: Fans React As Virat Kohli Loses His Cool With Umpire During KKR Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his calm at umpire Virender Sharma when he gave Kolkata Knight RIders' batter Tripathi not out.

Ujjwal Samrat
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Monday lost his calm at umpire Virender Sharma when he gave Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi not out.

The incident took place at the end of the seventh over when leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal outfoxed Rahul Tripathi with his googly. Tripathi missed the googly of Chahal, which hit his front pad on his knee roll. Despite a huge appeal, on-field umpire Virender Sharma gave it a not-out. 

However, Virat Kohli soon reviewed it after consulting wicket-keeper KS Bharat. The DRS then clearly showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. As a result, Virender Sharma had to reverse his decision and Tripathi had to go back to the pavilion.

However, what fans noticed was Virat Kohli's chat and his angry expression at umpire Sharma. Team India's former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing commentary at that time, backed umpire Virender Sharma. Gavaskar said, "He doesn't have to give an explanation. He has taken a call, right or wrong, it's his call." 

Fans react to Virat Kohli's chat with umpires

KKR vs RCB

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are in pursuit to chase the target of 139 runs set by the RCB. Shubman Gill started well with the bat, however, he was outfoxed by Harshal Patel when he was on 29. However, KKR safely saw themselves home with two balls to spare.

They will now face the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, the winner of which will face the Chennai Super Kings in the final.

