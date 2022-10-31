'Baby AB' Brevis Leaves ABD In Awe, Smashes Stunning 57-ball 162; 'No Need To Say More'

South Africa's young batter Dewald Brevis played one of the best T20 knocks of his life on Monday as he smashed an amazing century in CSA T20 Challenge. Brevis scored the mind-boggling century while playing for the Titans in Match No. 25 against the Knights at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Brevis scored 162 runs off just 57 balls including 13 boundaries and 13 sixes with a strike rate of 284.21.

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers took to his official Twitter handle to react to Brevis' knock. "Dewald Brevis. No need to say more," De Villiers wrote on Twitter. Brevis is known as 'Baby AB' in the cricketing community because of his ties to South Africa and his 360-Degree style of play, which is similar to that of De Villiers. Brevis was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and as a result, he was hailed as one of the top emerging batters of the game.

Dewald Brevis. No need to say more — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis scored 35 balls hundred. Just Baby AB things. pic.twitter.com/Um7Mk839ut — Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 31, 2022

Dewald Brevis is so good and Talented. The way he is batting on difficult pitch in #CSAT20Challenge is just treat to watch. pic.twitter.com/EOgxrsjSaV — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) October 31, 2022

Titans vs Knights

As far as the match is concerned, the Titans posted a mammoth total of 271/3 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Brevis opened the batting alongside Jiveshan Pillay and scored a scintilating 162 runs before being removed in the 20th over by Gerald Coetzee. Pillay, on the other hand, contributed with 52 off 45 deliveries. Donavon Ferreira scored 33 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Migael Pretorius.

The Knights used even bowlers and all of them conceded at an economy rate of more than 10 runs an over. Mbulelo Budaza proved to be the most expensive bowler for the Knights as he leaked 61 runs in his quota of four overs without picking a single wicket. Aubrey Swanepoel conceded 56 in four overs with just 1 wicket to his name. The mammoth total on the board eventually proved to be too much for the Knights as they lost the game by a huge margin of 70 runs.

Image: MumbaiIndians/Twitter/PTI

