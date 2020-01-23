AB De Villiers Reveals Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting Are NOT His Childhood Heroes

South African cricket has been going through a rough phase recently but that might change if superstar batsman AB de Villiers decides to come out of retirement and play the T20 World Cup in October 2020. De Villiers has been one of South Africa's biggest superstars in the late 2000s and the 2010s and his career is not over yet. Currently playing the Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat in Australia, De Villiers has revealed his childhood cricketing heroes in a recent interview.

BBL: AB de Villiers counts Shane Warne as one of his role models

A batsman of De Villiers' calibre could be expected to look up to legends like Ricky Ponting or Sachin Tendulkar but a young ABD was impressed by bowlers instead. In the video posted by cricket.com.au, De Villiers is seen reflecting on his childhood and sharing his biggest cricketing memories. From his own country, the South African was very fond of all-rounder Shaun Pollock, athletic fielder Jonty Rhodes and pace bowler Brian McMillan.

On the international front, De Villiers expressed his admiration for legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne along with pace legend Glenn McGrath. The attacking batsman also took some inspiration from Sanath Jayasuriya and his explosive style of batting while opening in ODIs for Sri Lanka. ABD then reflected playing cricket as a child as he tried to emulate the athleticism that Rhodes displayed on the field.

AB de Villiers to return to the IPL post BBL

AB de Villiers is currently in the middle of his first stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) where he is playing for the Brisbane Heat. Later this year, the South African will don the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey again as he tries to help the team get its hand on its first-ever IPL trophy. Virat Kohli will continue to be RCB's captain while big players like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris will join the team.

