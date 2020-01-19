Crowd Shocked! AB De Villiers Drops A Clanger, Gives Away Costly Six

AB de Villiers who is known for his live-wire efforts on the field got it horribly wrong on two occasions during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. On one occasion, not only did ABD drop a difficult one but also benefitted the batsman by helping the ball clear the fence.

AB de Villiers gets it horribly wrong

This had happened in the 12th over of the first innings which was bowled by Ben Cutting. On the penultimate delivery, the bowler bowled a slower delivery as Will Sutherland heaved his bat and looked to dispatch it into the stands for a maximum. However, he had not timed the ball from the middle of his bat and in the first instance, it seemed that the ball would just bounce and clear the boundary ropes or be cut off by the fielder before reaching the fence.

However, AB de Villiers covered a lot of ground from the long-on boundary and attempted to pull an incredible catch from nowhere. His efforts went in vain as the ball deflected off his fingertips and went straight inside the boundary.

''Now straight. Has he got enough? Has he got enough? Yes, helped over the line. It's not every day that man (AB de Villiers) put it down either you back him 99 times out of a 100'', said a commentator on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

De Villiers was also unfortunate on an earlier occasion where the ball got the better of him and cleared the fence despite his athletic piece of fielding.

