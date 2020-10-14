AB De Villiers Accepts Break The Beard Challenge After Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard

Bangalore star-batsman AB de Villiers has been in a sensational form in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, and his mighty hitting has ensured the Bangalore side is in a comfortable position on the points table. Known to change the dynamics of the game with his mere presence, AB de Villiers has added a tweak in his look by taking up the famous Break the Beard Challenge. While the South African might look dapper in his new avatar as he sports a fresh goatee, his appearance is still bound to threaten the bowlers considering his blistering form in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Justin Langer Upset With The Idea Of Fielding Two Australian Teams On The Same Day

AB de Villiers showcases a new look, delights fans with the same

AB de Villiers took to his Instagram account to share his new look with his fans. The 36-year-old is also curious to see which cricketer joins the bandwagon of Break the Beard Challenge. The challenge was introduced in the league a couple of seasons ago and has been in the vogue ever since. Cricketers have not hesitated in taking up the Break the Beard Challenge this season as well. The cricketers have kept fans intrigued in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they wait for their favourite players to shuffle their looks.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Laud Ex-cricketer's Top Social Contributions Post Retirement

Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020

Apart from AB de Villiers, there are several fellow cricketers who have already undertaken the Break the Beard Challenge in Dream11 IPL 2020. Kieron Pollard took the internet by storm when he debuted his new look in the competition, which he revealed was inspired by Hardik Pandya. The flamboyant all-rounder had passed the baton to Dinesh Karthik, who also obliged to the challenge and came up with his own goatee.

AB de Villiers' mate from South Africa, Faf du Plessis also took to his Instagram to announce his arrival as well in the Break the Beard challenge. Hardik Pandya has taken the challenge multiple times in the past, and his brother Krunal Pandya also joined the list in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Misbah To Step Down As Pakistan Cricket Chief Selector

The Dream11 IPL 2020 is undoubtedly a tough season for the cricketers, considering the fact that they are in a bio-secure bubble. It surely is tough to participate in such a rigorous tournament while being in such an environment. The Break the Beard Challenge can be a tool that helps the players take up a new activity while still being a part of the bubble.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Team CEO Gives Huge Update On Imran Tahir's Future In Tournament

Image source: AB de Villiers Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.